AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Kendall Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.9% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $147.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.