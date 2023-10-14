AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,343,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,705 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of AbbVie worth $315,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

