Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,200 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $94.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.