Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,072 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $10.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $548.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,542. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $574.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.