Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.03.

AMD opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,254.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

