Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Cut to $157.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.92.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $113.65 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The company had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.