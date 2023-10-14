Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Lowered to $148.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $113.65 and a 52 week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 740,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,919,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $69,748,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,044 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

