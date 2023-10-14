Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.24

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 283957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGTI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Agiliti from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Agiliti Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.67 million, a PE ratio of 270.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.22 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agiliti

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,586.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $290,185.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,041,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,586.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,181. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agiliti

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the first quarter valued at $269,000.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

