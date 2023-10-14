Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on November 14th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 169.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Agree Realty stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 11,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.95 per share, for a total transaction of $739,725.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 11,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.95 per share, for a total transaction of $739,725.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,309,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.02 per share, with a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,800,129.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 119,551 shares of company stock worth $7,097,470. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Agree Realty by 38.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 45,573 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Agree Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

