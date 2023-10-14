AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading 4.8% Higher

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.44. 28,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 19,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

AirIQ Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$12.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. AirIQ had a net margin of 67.87% and a return on equity of 70.53%. The business had revenue of C$1.76 million during the quarter.

AirIQ Company Profile

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

