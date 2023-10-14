Alaska Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 352,076 IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 352,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,000. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up 1.7% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alaska Wealth Advisors owned 1.71% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5,511.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 900,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 884,333 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth $9,571,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2,359.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 581,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 558,326 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 961.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 554,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 502,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,899,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,351,000 after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares during the period.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. 57,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,079. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.