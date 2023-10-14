Alaska Wealth Advisors Has $447,000 Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Alaska Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

