Alaska Wealth Advisors Has $62.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 9.9% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $62,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BND opened at $69.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

