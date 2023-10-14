Alaska Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,145,000 after buying an additional 396,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after buying an additional 4,910,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

