Alaska Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alaska Wealth Advisors owned about 0.32% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS CALF opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1509 per share. This is a boost from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

