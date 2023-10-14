Alaska Wealth Advisors Sells 17,175 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Alaska Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,175 shares during the quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 120,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 72,659 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

