Alaska Wealth Advisors Takes $130,000 Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7,471.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EWL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,348. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.