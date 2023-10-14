Alaska Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Alaska Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,919,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after buying an additional 782,182 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,708,000. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 815,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,077,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,242,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS VUSB opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.196 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

