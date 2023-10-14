Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.46% of Alector worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alector by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Alector by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alector by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alector alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Insider Transactions at Alector

In other news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $32,250.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,482.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,122,902. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $32,250.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,935 shares in the company, valued at $923,482.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 512,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,340. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alector Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $502.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.66. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.83. Alector had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 140.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector Profile

(Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.