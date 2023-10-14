Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $89.62. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after acquiring an additional 352,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

