Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $323,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $295,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock opened at $265.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.17. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.22.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

