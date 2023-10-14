ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. ALLETE’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.47%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

