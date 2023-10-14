Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4525 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.75 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LNT has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

