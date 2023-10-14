Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) PT Lowered to $51.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. 888 reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

