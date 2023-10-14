Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Lowered to $234.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $234.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $168.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $159.47 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 940.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

