Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $126.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.27.

GOOGL stock opened at $137.36 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

