Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Altria Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 136,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.74.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MO opened at $42.66 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

