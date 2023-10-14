American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Given New $8.00 Price Target at UBS Group

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.63.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AXL

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a market cap of $822.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 216,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,697,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,389,000 after purchasing an additional 231,981 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,769,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,948 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.