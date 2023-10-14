American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $74.47 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

