American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.03.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,571.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 61.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.