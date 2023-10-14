American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEL. Raymond James cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.94.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 600.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $4,129,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,642,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $4,129,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,642,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,299 shares of company stock worth $30,415,632 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

