American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. 51job restated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.33.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $151.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52-week low of $132.21 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in American Express by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 5.5% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

