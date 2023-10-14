American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $68.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.07.

Shares of AIG opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in American International Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 140,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,784,000 after acquiring an additional 99,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

