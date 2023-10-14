Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) PT Lowered to $14.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 157.79% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $81,291.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 938,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,618,588.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $517,095.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,412.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $81,291.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 938,185 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,588.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,183 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,757,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,095,000 after purchasing an additional 138,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,819,000 after purchasing an additional 655,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

