ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 444,000 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the September 15th total of 306,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $57.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,831 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $501,970.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,262,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,478,006.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $501,970.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,262,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,478,006.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,061.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,454 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 462,961 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after acquiring an additional 271,909 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

