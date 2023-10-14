ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.7% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $293.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,235. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

