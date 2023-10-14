Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Antero Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.62.

AR opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 3.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 47.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 247,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 765.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,353,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,213,000 after buying an additional 1,197,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

