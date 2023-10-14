Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

AON opened at $326.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $270.30 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.18.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.