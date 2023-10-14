Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $332,126,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.04.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $87.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

