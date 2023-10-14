Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Barclays

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.04.

NYSE APO opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $47.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 55.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

