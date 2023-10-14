Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APLD

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $545.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 4.14.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.38%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Digital stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 14,390.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,900 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Applied Digital worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.