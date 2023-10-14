Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 139,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 76,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Applied Energetics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $453.99 million, a P/E ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Applied Energetics alerts:

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative return on equity of 183.98% and a negative net margin of 286.00%.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.