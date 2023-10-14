Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Buy”

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $180.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.93.

Applied Materials stock opened at $141.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $74.15 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

