Aquestive Therapeutics’ (AQST) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AQST. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $102.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.61.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Further Reading

