Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Down 25.2% in September

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Aravive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.39. Aravive has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 1,865.78% and a negative net margin of 834.54%. Research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aravive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Aravive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of Aravive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aravive by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aravive by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aravive by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aravive by 26,987.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

