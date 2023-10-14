Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Down 25.2% in September

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Aravive Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARAV opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.39. Aravive has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.46.
Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 1,865.78% and a negative net margin of 834.54%. Research analysts forecast that Aravive will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Aravive
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aravive by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aravive by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aravive by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aravive by 26,987.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.
Aravive Company Profile
Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
