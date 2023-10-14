Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.08.

ACGL stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

