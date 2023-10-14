Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,435 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.7% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.14. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.