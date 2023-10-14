Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Arkema Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. Arkema has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $109.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.61.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arkema will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

