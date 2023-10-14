Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Arqit Quantum Trading Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $10.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at $28,153,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 2,831.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 314.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 374,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 283,755 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,228.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 291,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 293,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arqit Quantum
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.