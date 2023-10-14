Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the September 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the first quarter valued at $28,153,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 2,831.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 314.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 374,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 283,755 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,228.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 314,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 291,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 293,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arqit Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

