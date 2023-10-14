Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $116.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ashland from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.63.

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland stock opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $680,723.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 12.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 363,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after buying an additional 26,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter worth approximately $829,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

